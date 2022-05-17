Parkwood LLC Buys New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 78,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,283,000 after purchasing an additional 298,454 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $128.62. 3,639,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

