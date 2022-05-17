Parkwood LLC Has $12.62 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies makes up 2.2% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parkwood LLC owned 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 9,037,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,571,454. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

