Parkwood LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Parkwood LLC lowered its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 447,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,097. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.79.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

