Parkwood LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Atlassian by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Atlassian by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,968,000 after buying an additional 192,564 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Atlassian by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,014. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.11.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

