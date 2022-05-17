Parkwood LLC Invests $569,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,793. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -217.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

