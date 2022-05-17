Parkwood LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,389 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises approximately 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Valvoline worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. 1,383,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,192. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

