Parkwood LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,833 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,273 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
