Parkwood LLC Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 2,476,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

