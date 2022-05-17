Parkwood LLC Sells 201 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parkwood LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $12,646,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet stock traded up $40.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,329.46. 1,150,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,558.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,723.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.