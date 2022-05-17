Parkwood LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Parkwood LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. 2,422,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

