Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,718 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

