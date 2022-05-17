Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Arvinas worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 463,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,647. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.