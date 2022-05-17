pEOS (PEOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,351.00

pEOS (PEOS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 68.3% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $716,733.76 and $1,351.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

