PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PEP stock opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.08 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.32. The firm has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

