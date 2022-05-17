Pernod Ricard (PDRDF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS: PDRDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2022 – Pernod Ricard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($239.58) to €220.00 ($229.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Pernod Ricard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €217.00 ($226.04) to €220.00 ($229.17). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Pernod Ricard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €230.00 ($239.58) to €234.00 ($243.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Pernod Ricard had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €205.00 ($213.54) to €210.00 ($218.75).

4/4/2022 – Pernod Ricard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €240.00 ($250.00) to €230.00 ($239.58).

3/31/2022 – Pernod Ricard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €266.00 ($277.08) to €273.00 ($284.38).

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDF traded up 8.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 204.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 882. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of 184.69 and a 12-month high of 246.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 205.44.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

