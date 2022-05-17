Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. Phore has a market capitalization of $304,864.14 and $40.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002140 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,947,532 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

