Pictet Asset Management SA Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $30,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

