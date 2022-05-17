Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,216 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.09.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.