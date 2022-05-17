Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of PME traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 59,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $80.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.03.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
