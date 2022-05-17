Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 26,071,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,122. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of -0.23.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

