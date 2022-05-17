Private Advisor Group LLC Has $16.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. 21,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

