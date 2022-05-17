Private Advisor Group LLC Has $27.65 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,768 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.95. 110,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,476. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,115 shares of company stock worth $57,395,942. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

