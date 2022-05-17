Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,993 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 16,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

