Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 305,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,341,992. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

