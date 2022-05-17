Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after buying an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after buying an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after buying an additional 755,128 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 758,004 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

