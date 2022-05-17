Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 21,699 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $384,144,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $150,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.36. 148,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,342,370. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

