Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.12. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.