Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:PRLB traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 2,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Proto Labs by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Proto Labs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

