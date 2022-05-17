Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 474,854 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.22% of Marvell Technology worth $162,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,800 shares of company stock worth $13,316,229 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,397,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of -102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

