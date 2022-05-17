Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $87,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,668 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,734,000 after purchasing an additional 266,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 242,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.57. 862,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.16 and its 200-day moving average is $206.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,828 shares of company stock worth $30,078,128 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

