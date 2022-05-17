Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.23% of Phillips 66 worth $73,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,592,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,451,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,750 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.72. 3,744,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

