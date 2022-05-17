Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $191.80 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $191,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.70. The company had a trading volume of 697,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $136.31 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

