Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 2,450 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tesla were worth $152,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $956.97.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $37.24 on Tuesday, hitting $761.61. 26,692,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,012,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $935.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $976.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

