Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,543 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. 42,610,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,505,191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

