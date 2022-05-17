Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,113 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Tower were worth $130,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in American Tower by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in American Tower by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $233.00. 1,728,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.55. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

