Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $285,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

BlackRock stock traded up $13.12 on Tuesday, reaching $611.72. 1,561,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $693.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.75. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $583.05 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

