Public Mint Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,373.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. Public Mint has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $1,373.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,178,170 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

