PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 2,800 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,570. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.54.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

