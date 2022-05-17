PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 2,800 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,570. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.54.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
