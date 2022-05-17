Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 119,926 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,926 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

