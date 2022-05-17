Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $6.71 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,622 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

