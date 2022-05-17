Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,636,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ResMed by 901.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,145,000 after buying an additional 171,267 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,439 shares of company stock worth $8,381,939. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD stock opened at $196.91 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.02.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

