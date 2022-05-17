Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 83,466 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of WPC opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.90 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

