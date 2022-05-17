Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

