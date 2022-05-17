Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,477 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average of $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

