Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lantheus (LNTH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ: LNTH) recently:

5/9/2022 – Lantheus is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Lantheus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

5/2/2022 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $94.00.

4/27/2022 – Lantheus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

4/12/2022 – Lantheus is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Lantheus is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $69.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,171 shares of company stock worth $6,422,140. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lantheus by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 27.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

