Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $37.12 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

