Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Gap Down to $17.89

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $17.41. Retail Opportunity Investments shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 14,189 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ROIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

