Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bioimpact Capital LLC

Bioimpact Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines makes up 0.7% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Revolution Medicines worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,466,000 after buying an additional 287,908 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,344,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,653,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after buying an additional 136,881 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 972,079 shares of company stock valued at $18,310,981. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. 394,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,116. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.01. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

