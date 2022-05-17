Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $46,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $329,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Shares of VMC opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $156.53 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.33.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

