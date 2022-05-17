Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Church & Dwight worth $39,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

NYSE CHD opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

